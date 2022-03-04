Azerbaijan boosts gas transportation by 12.9 pct

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan has increased gas transportation by approximately 12.9 percent in January 2022, the Energy Ministry has reported.

Gas sales abroad amounted to about 2 billion cubic meters. Some 0.8 billion cubic meters were exported to Turkey, 0.8 billion cubic meters to Europe, and 0.4 billion cubic meters to Georgia. Additionally, more than 0.5 billion cubic meters were exported to Turkey via TANAP.

In January 2022, gas output amounted to 4.1 billion cubic meters. Of this, 1.2 billion cubic meters were extracted from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields, while 2.2 billion cubic meters from Shah Deniz. SOCAR produced 0.7 billion cubic meters of gas during this period.

Since the commissioning till 1 February 2022, more than 191 billion cubic meters of gas was extracted from "Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli", and nearly 160 billion cubic meters from "Shah Deniz". During this period, more than 110 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from Shah Deniz.

Moreover, Azerbaijan produced 2.9 million tons of oil, including condensate in January 2022. Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli accounted for 1.8 million tons of produced oil while Shah Deniz for 0.4 million tons (condensate). SOCAR's oil output amounted to 0.7 million tons, including condensate.

The volume of exported oil, including condensate, amounted to 2.3 million tons. Out of this consortium accounts for 2.2 million tons, SOCAR for 79.8 thousand tons.

Additionally, since its commissioning till 1 February 2022, 583 million tons of oil, including condensate, were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Shah Deniz. More than 548 million tons of crude oil were extracted from ACG, while 35 million tons condensate from Shah Deniz.

Azerbaijan also refined 583,000 tons of oil in January 2022.