Azerbaijan, Moldova eye SMBs cooperation

Azerbaijan and Moldova have discussed the opportunities for further expanding cooperation in the field of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Agency for Small and Medium Business Development Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov with Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs and European Integration Minister Nicu Popescu.

Stressing that relations between the two countries are developing, Popescu noted that the Moldovan side is interesting in organizing mutual visits and forums with the participation of businessmen.

He added that the expansion of ties between the Agency and the relevant Moldovan institution can promote cooperation between the business communities of two countries.

In turn, Mammadov briefed on the Agency's activities, favourable business environment and state support to entrepreneurs, including services provided by Agency. He shared his views on opportunities for entrepreneurship cooperation.

The parties also discussed prospects for cooperation between businessmen of two countries and the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

A presentation on business and investment opportunities in Azerbaijan was held as part of the meeting.

It should be noted that Nicu Popescu is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, which will last from February 8 to 10. The visit has been organized at the invitation of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova in the trade, economic, investment and energy sectors in the context of the Southern Gas Corridor’s strategic importance.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $6.2 million in 2021, with exports accounting for $1.2 million and imports for $5 million.