Transport links expanding between ports of Baku and Turkmenbashi

By Trend

Two vessels will operate in the Caspian Sea in the direction of Baku -Turkmenbashi (Turkmenistan) - Baku from 2022, ADY Container LLC, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (AR) told Trend.

"Shair Sabir" and "Mahmud Rahimov" vessels, operated by ADY Container LLC and Turkmen Transport and Logistics Center OJSC, will carry containers between Baku and Turkmenbashi. Together with the number of vessels, the number of weekly voyages will also increase.

The first vessel between these ports was launched in April 2019.

"To date, 17,500 TEU containers have already been transported in both directions of this route," the company said.

The expansion of the mentioned route is a step to develop the transport route of the Asia-Pacific region - "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey-Europe", the company said.

This transcontinental multimodal railway route was established in 2019 with the participation of Azerbaijan Railways and state railways of relevant countries.

"Turkey joined the route in December 2021. At present, containerized cargo on this route is transported from Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as from the Georgian ports of Poti and Batumi to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and in the opposite direction," ADY Container stressed.

The volume of freight traffic on this route in 2021 increased by 101 percent, compared to 2020.

Cargo transportation is carried out by Turkish Pasifik Eurasia Logistics, Georgian GR Logistics and Terminals, Azerbaijan's ADY Container, Turkmen Transport and Logistics Center OJSC, Uzbekistan's O'zbektemiryo'lekspeditsia, and the operator of the Kyrgyz Railways.