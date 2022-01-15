AZAL comments on difference in prices for airline tickets on Istanbul-Baku and Istanbul-Yerevan flights

By Trend

AZAL has commented on the difference in prices for tickets on flights on Istanbul-Baku flights and Istanbul-Yerevan flights, Trend reports.

"Social networks are spreading information about the big difference between air tickets from Baku and Yerevan to Istanbul. In particular, the prices for February 2 are taken as an example. Airlines do not have rigid fares - the prices for airline tickets are not permanently fixed, they are determined depending on supply and demand, aircraft occupancy, date of purchase, seasonal fluctuations associated with holidays, and the period of vacations when demand for them increases," the AZAL said.

As noted, according to international practice, in order to buy a ticket at the lowest possible price, a passenger must purchase it in advance, since their number on each flight is very limited.

"Therefore, if an airline only puts up tickets for sale, then they will naturally be lower than those of those airlines that have been selling tickets in this direction for a long time. In addition, the minimum tariff for all directions of the Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways will be reduced to 29 euros, just like this was before the coronavirus pandemic. The official announcement will be made soon," AZAL said.



