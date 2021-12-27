Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan

By Trend

Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 amounted to $509 million, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, the current figure increased by 12.7 percent, compared to $451.6 million over the same period of 2020.

TOP-5 exporting goods from Azerbaijan to Georgia (Jan. through Nov. 2021):

Fuels and lubricants – $340.9 million;

Industrial supplies – $129.6 million;

Food and beverages – $26.3 million;

Capital goods – $5.7 million;

Transport equipment – $3.6 million.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks 5 among Georgia’s top trading partners by imports over the first 11 months of 2021, with a 5.7 percent share in total Georgian imports, Geostat said.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from January through November 2021 amounted to $8.9 billion, which is an increase of 24.5 percent, compared to $7.2 billion over the reporting period of 2020.