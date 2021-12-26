Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands

By Trend

Georgia’s total trade turnover with Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 amounted to $997.2 million – a 7.8 percent share of the total foreign trade turnover, Trend reports via National Statistics Office (Geostat).

The current figure increased by 19.9 percent, compared to $831.3 million over the reporting period of 2020.

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranks 4 among Georgian main trading partners in the reporting period of 2021.

In particular, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan in the reporting period of 2021 amounted to $509 million, which is an increase of 12.7 percent, compared to $451.6 million over the same period of 2020.

Thus, Azerbaijan ranks 5 among Georgia’s top trading partners by imports over the first 11 months of 2021, Geostat said.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan from January through November 2021 totaled $488.3 million, which is an increase of 22.2 percent, compared to the same period of 2020 ($399.6 million).

Azerbaijan ranks 3 among Georgia’s main export partners from January through November 2021, the report said.

Meanwhile, Georgian foreign trade turnover (excluding undeclared trade) from January through November 2021 amounted to $12.8 billion, which is 25.1 percent more than over the same period of 2020 – $10.2 billion.