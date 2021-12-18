Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 6 1,7 Dec. 13 1,7 Dec. 7 1,7 Dec. 14 1,7 Dec. 8 1,7 Dec. 15 1,7 Dec. 9 1,7 Dec. 16 1,7 Dec. 10 1,7 Dec. 17 1,7 Average weekly 1,7 Average weekly 1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.00641 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0018 and amounted to 1.9193.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 6 1,9195 Dec. 13 1,9195 Dec. 7 1,919 Dec. 14 1,919 Dec. 8 1,9195 Dec. 15 1,9195 Dec. 9 1,9271 Dec. 16 1,9271 Dec. 10 1,9205 Dec. 17 1,9205 Average weekly 1,9211 Average weekly 1,9211

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0230. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 6 0,0231 Dec. 13 0,0231 Dec. 7 0,0229 Dec. 14 0,0229 Dec. 8 0,023 Dec. 15 0,023 Dec. 9 0,0231 Dec. 16 0,0231 Dec. 10 0,0231 Dec. 17 0,0231 Average weekly 0,023 Average weekly 0,023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0142 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1173. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.00067 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 6 0,1241 Dec. 13 0,1241 Dec. 7 0,1229 Dec. 14 0,1229 Dec. 8 0,1255 Dec. 15 0,1255 Dec. 9 0,1245 Dec. 16 0,1245 Dec. 10 0,1232 Dec. 17 0,1232 Average weekly 0,124 Average weekly 0,124



