Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

18 December 2021 [16:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Dec. 6

1,7

Dec. 13

1,7

Dec. 7

1,7

Dec. 14

1,7

Dec. 8

1,7

Dec. 15

1,7

Dec. 9

1,7

Dec. 16

1,7

Dec. 10

1,7

Dec. 17

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

Average weekly

1,7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.00641 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0018 and amounted to 1.9193.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Dec. 6

1,9195

Dec. 13

1,9195

Dec. 7

1,919

Dec. 14

1,919

Dec. 8

1,9195

Dec. 15

1,9195

Dec. 9

1,9271

Dec. 16

1,9271

Dec. 10

1,9205

Dec. 17

1,9205

Average weekly

1,9211

Average weekly

1,9211

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0230. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Dec. 6

0,0231

Dec. 13

0,0231

Dec. 7

0,0229

Dec. 14

0,0229

Dec. 8

0,023

Dec. 15

0,023

Dec. 9

0,0231

Dec. 16

0,0231

Dec. 10

0,0231

Dec. 17

0,0231

Average weekly

0,023

Average weekly

0,023

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0142 manat.

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1173. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.00067 manat.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Dec. 6

0,1241

Dec. 13

0,1241

Dec. 7

0,1229

Dec. 14

0,1229

Dec. 8

0,1255

Dec. 15

0,1255

Dec. 9

0,1245

Dec. 16

0,1245

Dec. 10

0,1232

Dec. 17

0,1232

Average weekly

0,124

Average weekly

0,124


