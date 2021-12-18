Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 6
1,7
Dec. 13
1,7
Dec. 7
1,7
Dec. 14
1,7
Dec. 8
1,7
Dec. 15
1,7
Dec. 9
1,7
Dec. 16
1,7
Dec. 10
1,7
Dec. 17
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
Average weekly
1,7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.00641 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate decreased by 0.0018 and amounted to 1.9193.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 6
1,9195
Dec. 13
1,9195
Dec. 7
1,919
Dec. 14
1,919
Dec. 8
1,9195
Dec. 15
1,9195
Dec. 9
1,9271
Dec. 16
1,9271
Dec. 10
1,9205
Dec. 17
1,9205
Average weekly
1,9211
Average weekly
1,9211
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate amounted to 0.0230. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0001.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 6
0,0231
Dec. 13
0,0231
Dec. 7
0,0229
Dec. 14
0,0229
Dec. 8
0,023
Dec. 15
0,023
Dec. 9
0,0231
Dec. 16
0,0231
Dec. 10
0,0231
Dec. 17
0,0231
Average weekly
0,023
Average weekly
0,023
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0142 manat.
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.1173. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency lowered by 0.00067 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 6
0,1241
Dec. 13
0,1241
Dec. 7
0,1229
Dec. 14
0,1229
Dec. 8
0,1255
Dec. 15
0,1255
Dec. 9
0,1245
Dec. 16
0,1245
Dec. 10
0,1232
Dec. 17
0,1232
Average weekly
0,124
Average weekly
0,124