Azerbaijan’s agency for NGOs reveals number of projects to receive financial support

By Trend

The State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan will provide financial support to 415 NGO projects, the agency's executive director Aygun Aliyeva said at a briefing on the results of the 2021 small grants competition, Trend reports.

According to Aliyeva, the Agency for the first time held this competition in electronic format on the e-qrant.az portal.

"Holding the competition in this format allowed us to provide even greater transparency. Thus, 478 projects were accepted for the competition in seven areas (combating drug addiction, combating corruption, social and economic areas, environmental protection, and some others). Of the total number of projects, 26 were not accepted for certain reasons. Some 452 projects were successfully accepted by our council for further financing," she said.

The executive director also said that the agency's council had decided to provide financial support to 415 non-governmental organizations.