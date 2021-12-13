Proposal made to apply penalty to hotels operating in Azerbaijan without ‘stars rating’

TODAY.AZ / Business

A proposal has been made to apply penalties to hotels operating in Azerbaijan which haven’t been assigned with ‘stars’ category, Trend reports.

The mentioned change provides for a bill to amend the Code of Administrative Offenses.

According to the change, if the hotels operate without assigning the ‘star’ category, they will be fined from 2,000 to 5,000 manats ($1,177 - $2,942).

The amendment will be discussed at a plenary session of the Milli Mejlis (parliament), which will be held on December 14.

