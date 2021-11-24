Country's tourism potential promoted in Qatar

By Azernews

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's tourism potential has been promoted at Qatar International Exhibition For Travel and Tourism. A panel session dedicated to Azerbaijan was held as part of the fair.

During the session, executive director of the State Tourism Bureau Florian Sengstschmid highlighted the pandemic's effect on Azerbaijan's tourism industry.

Florian Sengtschmi also shared the future plans to turn Karabakh region into a new tourist destination.

Notably, Azerbaijan is developing its potential tourism routes on its liberated territories. Tourists will be able to visit the Karabakh region, known for its historical, natural, and cultural resources.

In his speech, Florian Sengstschmid stressed that Qatar is one of the target tourism markets for Azerbaijan.

Sengstschmid informed the meeting participants about new opportunities for cooperation with Qatar after visa abolition

He also spoke about the possibility of preparing special tourist packages, which will allow some of the fans who will come to the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 to visit Azerbaijan.

Qatar is among the 65 countries where travel restrictions have been lifted due to the positive dynamics of the epidemiological situation.

In October, Azerbaijan and Qatar have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of visa requirements for holders of civil passports.

The visa-free regime between the countries will contribute to the development of cooperation in the field of tourism.

Qatar Travel Mart (QTM 2021) is the first of its kind exhibition in the country. QTM 2021 brought together various international tourism boards, national and regional tourist offices, airlines, tour operators, hoteliers, travel agents, and online travel companies, all in one roof.

Azerbaijan was represented at the fair by Four Seasons Hotel, Park Inn by Radisson Baku, Absheron Hotel Group, Discover Azerbaijan Travel, Zakher Travel, Orbit Group LLC, Falcon Luxury Travel, Alison Travel, TRHAL Travel, as well as the Nakhchivan Tourism Department.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Qatar Rashad Ismayilov viewed Azerbaijani stand at the fair.

Qatar Travel Mart offered most sought-after travel destinations, real estate development projects and up-to-date Luxury, Business, Medical, Sports, MICE, Halal Tourism, Leisure and Cultural tourism trends to the most discerning upscale market, providing insights and new perspectives to the future of tourism by bringing together companies presenting new products and trends in technology related to travel and tourism business.