Azerbaijan considering to raise excise rates for some cars

03 November 2021

By Trend

A proposal has been made to increase the rates of excise taxes on cars with an engine capacity of more than 3,000 cubic centimeters and the date of production exceeding three years, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, discussed at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

For the mentioned cars, the excise rates will be as follows:

Taxable item

Excise rate

- engine capacity up to 4,000 cubic cm

- engine capacity up to 5,000 cubic cm

- engine capacity over 5,000 cubic cm

5,600 manat ($3,290) + 15 manat ($8.8) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of 3,001-4,000 cubic cm

20,600 manat ($12,120) + 40 manat ($23.5) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of 4,001-5,000 cubic cm

60,600 manat ($35,650) + 80 manat ($47) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of over 5,000 cubic cm


In accordance with the current Tax Code, the following excise rates apply to cars:

Taxable item

Excise rate

Cars:

- engine capacity up to 2,000 cubic cm

For each cubic cm of the engine - 30 gapiks (17.6 cents)

- engine capacity up to 3,000 cubic cm

600 manat ($352.9) + five manat ($2.9) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine with the capacity of 2,001-3,000 cubic cm

- engine capacity up to 4,000 cubic cm

5,600 manat ($3,290) + 13 manat ($7.6) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of 3,001 - 4,000 cubic cm

- engine capacity up to 5,000 cubic cm

18,600 manat ($10,940) + 35 manat ($20.5) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of 4,001 - 5,000 cubic cm

- engine capacity of over 5,000 cubic cm

53,600 manat ($31,530) + 70 manat ($41.1) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of over 5,000 cubic cm

