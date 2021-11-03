Azerbaijan considering to raise excise rates for some cars

By Trend

A proposal has been made to increase the rates of excise taxes on cars with an engine capacity of more than 3,000 cubic centimeters and the date of production exceeding three years, Trend reports on Nov. 3.

This is reflected in the amendment to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, discussed at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament.

For the mentioned cars, the excise rates will be as follows:

Taxable item Excise rate - engine capacity up to 4,000 cubic cm - engine capacity up to 5,000 cubic cm - engine capacity over 5,000 cubic cm 5,600 manat ($3,290) + 15 manat ($8.8) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of 3,001-4,000 cubic cm 20,600 manat ($12,120) + 40 manat ($23.5) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of 4,001-5,000 cubic cm 60,600 manat ($35,650) + 80 manat ($47) for each cubic cm for a part of the engine capacity of over 5,000 cubic cm

In accordance with the current Tax Code, the following excise rates apply to cars:



