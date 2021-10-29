TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani banks actively testing Apple Pay payment system – CBA

29 October 2021 [15:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Azerbaijani banks are actively testing the Apple Pay payment system, Director General of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank Farid Osmanov said at a press conference, Trend reports on Friday.

According to Osmanov, some Azerbaijani banks are actively involved in this process.

"It will be possible to use contactless payment using both debit and credit cards. Apple Pay is expected to be launched by some banks in our country as early as next week," he added.

It is noted that Apple Pay is a mobile payment system (electronic wallet) from Apple Inc. that allows contactless payments via mobile phone.

