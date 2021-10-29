SOCAR increases number of gas filling stations in Romania

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has opened its 66th gas filling station in Romania’s Suceava, Trend reports with reference to the company.

It is the 7th gas filling station of SOCAR in this region of Romania. It sells NANO 95, NANO 98 gasoline, NANO Diesel and NANO Super Diesel, as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and AdBlue (liquid used to reduce the amount of air pollution created by a diesel engine, also known as diesel exhaust fluid and AUS 32).

In line with its strategic plan, SOCAR will continue to expand the filling stations’ network in Romania.

SOCAR entered Romanian market in 2011 with SOCAR Petroleum SA.