Azerbaijani agrarian agency talks female entrepreneurs provided with preferential loans

By Trend

The Agrarian Credit and Development Agency provided about 450 women entrepreneurs with preferential loans in 2020, Deputy Chairman of the Agency's Board Leyla Mammadova said at a conference on "The Role of Women in Azerbaijan's Agriculture", Trend reports.

According to Mammadova, the agency in 2020 allocated about 500 soft loans to individuals and legal entities, of which about 450 are women entrepreneurs.

"On average, 50-60 percent of the participants in our agency's projects are women entrepreneurs. Currently, over 300 women are actively involved in the agency's agricultural projects. In addition, we conduct various training at the regional level to enhance the role of women in agriculture," Mammadova stressed.

It is noted that the conference was organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Azerbaijan in partnership with the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).