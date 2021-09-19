Baku, Tehran mull situation on road connecting Armenia with Iran

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyyed Abbas Mousavi have held discussions on the state of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road, a source at the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan has reported.

At the meeting, the officials focused on the current regional developments, the new situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the new conditions of traffic on the Gorus-Gafan road, and other issues.

Earlier, Mousavi met Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev twice to discuss the latest developments of bilateral ties and issues of common concern and interest.

The Gorus-Gafan highway connects Armenia with Iran. A small section of this route passes through the territory of Azerbaijan in Eyvazli village of Gubadli region. Recently, a number of Armenian media published panic reports that Azerbaijani police and customs officers were inspecting Iranian trucks crossing the territory of the republic.

On September 11, the Azerbaijani media outlets reported that a lot of Iranian trucks continue to enter the Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh under the temporary Russian peacekeeper control without Baku's consent.

Later, the Defence Ministry stated that foreign legal entities, individuals and their vehicles cannot enter the Azerbaijani territories without the country's consent and such cases violate Azerbaijan's laws.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the Moscow-brokered trilateral cease-fire deal signed in 2020. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw all its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The deal also stipulated the return of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the peace deal, Azerbaijan liberated 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city that had been under Armenian occupation for about 30 years.