Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Centers helping entrepreneurs to draft business plans

By Trend

The Small and Medium Business Development Centers (SMEs) of the Agency for Development of SMEs provide entrepreneurs with free assistance in preparing business plans, Trend reports citing the agency on Aug.23.

The entrepreneurs willing to get such assistance can contact these centers, which operate in more than 20 cities and districts of the country.

In 2020, the agency provided support to the entrepreneurs in the preparation of about 150 business plans, and in the first half of 2021 - over 120 business plans. On their basis, new business entities are being created in Baku and the regions and existing entrepreneurship activities are expanding.

Besides, when preparing a business plan, the agency provides support to SMEs in connection with access to financial resources.