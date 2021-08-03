Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation, Canadian organization sign contract

By Trend

The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation and the Canadian organization signed a special contract, the corporation told Trend on Aug. 2.

The contract was signed with the Canadian Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) to organize the international training and certification exams.

The training and certification programs developed by one of the most cited sources in finance - the Corporate Finance Institute, cover three different spheres, namely, Financial Modeling and Valuation Analytics (FMVA), Capital Markets and Securities Analytics (CMSA), Business Intelligence and Data Analytics (BIDA).

The employees of such global companies as J.P.Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Amazon appeal to participate in these training and certification programs.

The employees of the Finance Department and the Department of Strategic Development and Trade of the Corporation will join these programs and training.

The cooperation is expected to contribute to the sustainable development of professional knowledge and skills in accordance with the set goals, as well as the study and application of international knowledge.