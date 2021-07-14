Azerbaijani state committee to put state property up for auction

By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will put up for auction 33 state properties on August 3 and August 10, 2021.

In particular, 15 small state-owned enterprises and an unfinished facility will be put up for auction on August 3 while 17 vehicles will be put up for auction on August 10.

The State Committee stressed that the progress of the auction can be monitored through the website.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (www.emlak.gov.az ) or on the privatization website (www.privatization.az ) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).