Azerbaijan boosts production in non oil, gas sector

Azerbaijan increased the volume of production in the non-oil and gas sector by 16.5 percent in January-April 2021, the State Statistics Committee has reported.

During the reported period, industrial products worth AZN 14.9 billion ($8.7bn) were produced, which is by 3.8 percent less compared to the same months of last year.

The decrease was due to the decline in production in the oil and gas sector in the country by 6.9 percent, and an increase in the non-oil and gas sector.

Some 62.9 percent of industrial output was produced in the mining sector, 30.5 percent in the manufacturing sector, 5.8 percent in the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.8 percent in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal sector.

Moreover, commercial oil production in the mining sector decreased by 6.9 percent, while commercial gas production increased by 9.3 percent.

Furthermore, the volume of production in the sector of production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam decreased by 0.7 percent, while the volume of production in the sector of water supply, waste treatment and disposal increased by 2.2 percent.

Additionally, production of pharmaceutical products in the manufacturing sector grew up by 6 times, leather and leather products by 4.4 times, computers, electronic and optical products by 2.8 times, machinery and equipment by 2.7 times, wood processing and wood products by 30.3 percent, tobacco products by 98.7 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment by 2.1 percent, paper and cardboard by 34.6 percent, textile production by 33.3 percent, rubber and plastic products by 24 percent, electric equipment by 65.2 percent, construction materials by 22.5 percent, textile by 19 percent and food products by 6.9 percent.

Production of furniture decreased by 34.2 percent, finished metal products by 9.3 percent, chemical industry by 13.4 percent, petroleum products by 1.4 percent, beverages by 9.9 percent, printing products by 56.2 percent, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 56.1 percent and other vehicles by 99.1 percent.

Earlier Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov stated that Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 26.5 percent in the first four months of 2021. The minister said that according to preliminary estimates, non-oil exports also increased by 62.5 percent in April current year, compared to the corresponding period of the last year.