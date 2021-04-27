Relations between furniture manufacturers, state agencies improving in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy continues to hold meetings with business associations to consider the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs in the spheres of economy, eliminate them by changing legislation and improving management, Trend reports with reference to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

In particular, a meeting was held online with the participation of representatives of the Association of Furniture Manufacturers of Azerbaijan and the relevant structures of the State Tax Service.

The current problems related to the production and export of furniture, their solutions and proposals for the development of the industry were discussed during the meeting.

"The participants were informed that as the investment orientation of the legislation is one of the main priorities of the state economic policy, the state support of the industry will continue in the further periods," the message said.

"The issues raised in connection with the tax legislation, as well as the regulation of relations that may arise with the relevant state agencies in connection with production, export and other operations in this sphere, will remain in the spotlight," the message said.