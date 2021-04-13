Active employment program covers 35,000 citizens in Jan-Mar

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's Labor and Social Protection Ministry has involved some 35,000 citizens in the active employment program in the first three months of the year.

Of them, 31,300 thousand were provided with suitable jobs, while about 3,500 people were involved in the self-employment program to start small businesses. The ministry is helping them to establish small businesses in accordance with their business plans.

Azerbaijan’s self-employment program under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection covered 12,000 people in 2020 and is expected to cover 16,000 people in 2021.

Most of those involved in the program are people with disabilities, martyrs’ family members, war veterans, members of low-income families as well as families with many children, etc.

Additionally, the ministry takes consistent measures to provide social support to martyrs’ families, war veterans and civilians affected by the war. So far, around 9,200 apartments and private houses and 7,200 cars were provided to these categories of citizens.