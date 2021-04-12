Azerbaijan to put up dozens of state properties for auction

By Trend

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will hold a new auction on March 4, 2021, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to a source in the committee, 62 state properties will be put up for auction, including 40 joint-stock companies, 22 small state-owned enterprises and non-residential objects, and everyone can take part in it.

The source said that interested participants can visit the website for the provision of property services of the State Property Service of Azerbaijan on the day of the auction, as well as observe it without registration online.

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the object, thereby obtaining the status of the customer. On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).