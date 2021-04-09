Azerbaijani products to be presented at Prodexpo 2021

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s export-oriented products will be presented at the Prodexpo 2021 exhibition to be held from April 12-16 at the Expocentre in Moscow, Azertag has reported.

The exhibition will feature around 1,548 companies from 42 countries.

The 20 thematic halls of Prodexpo 2021 will present a wide range of food, from everyday products and beverages to gourmet delicacies, as well as organic, sports, healthy, halal, kosher, exotic products. It should be noted that Prodexpo 2021 is the largest exhibition of alcoholic beverages and wines in Russia.

Earlier this year, Azerbaijan participated in the Gulfood International Food Exhibition held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and at the International building materials exhibition MosBuild 2021 in Moscow, Russia.

AZPROMO’s acting head Yusif Abdullayev earlier announced that Azerbaijani entrepreneurs would participate in a number of international exhibitions in 2021. He said that increasing foreign investments and developing new concepts to expand the geography of Azerbaijan’s exports would be among AZPROMO’s priorities in 2021.

In 2020, Azerbaijani entrepreneurs signed contracts worth AZN 14.8 million ($8.7M) during exhibitions in various countries. The value of exports carried out under these contracts amounted to more than AZN 10 million ($5.8M). In addition, 33 export missions and 33 international exhibitions were held in 2020.