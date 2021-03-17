Azerbaijan reaches achievement in food safety

By Trend

A document has been drawn up on 16 priority spheres in connection with the situation in the field of food safety in Azerbaijan for 2020, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Food Safety Agency.

In accordance with this document, which reflects the visual representation of the current situation, the food safety situation in Azerbaijan changed in a positive direction by 9.44 percent in 2020.

In accordance with the obtained indicators, no inconsistencies, including those in the number of inspections in which administrative violations were revealed, were observed compared to 2019.

The positive changes in revealing a number of especially dangerous microorganisms in food were stressed. As a result, the reliability of the products was established in terms of indicators of microbiological safety.