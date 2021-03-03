MasterCard working on developing QR payments in Azerbaijan

By Trend





MasterCard will be developing the QR payments in Azerbaijan during 2021, MasterCard Country Manager for Azerbaijan, Erdem Chakar said during an online conference, Trend reports.

According to the MasterCard representative, with the help of a mobile device and a corresponding application, customers in stores can pay for services and goods through POS terminals.

"At present, clients of the Kapital Bank OJSC can make payments via a mobile device using a MasterCard card. I'm sure that a number of Azerbaijani banks will join this project," Chakar said.

He further noted that MasterCard will soon implement a project related to payments for travel in Baku metro, using MasterCard cards.

“We’ve already launched a pilot project of this solution in Shamakhi,” Chakar added.

MasterCard will continue to implement its solutions and incentive campaigns in Azerbaijan's online payment systems in 2021.