TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price in Azerbaijan decreases

25 February 2021 [11:43] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The prices of precious, except for gold, metals grew in Azerbaijan on Feb.25 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 18.1305 manat or $10.66 (0.59 percent) and amounted to 3,056.651 manat or $1,798.03 per ounce.

The price of silver grew by 0.5609 manat or 33 cents (1.19 percent) and amounted to 47.6795 manat ($28.05).

The price of platinum went up by 24.7605 manat or $14.56 (1.16 percent) and amounted to 2,151.4775 manat ($1,265.57).

The price of palladium rose by 137.105 manat or $80.65 (3.42 percent) and amounted to 4,149.037 manat ($2,440.61).

In monthly terms, the price of gold dropped by 96.5345 manat or $56.78 (3.1 percent) per ounce, silver edged up by 4.1524 manat or $2.44 (9.5 percent) per ounce, platinum grew by 276.1225 manat or $162.42 (14.7 percent) per ounce, and palladium rose by 145.214 manat or $85.42 (3.6 percent).

On an annualized basis, the price of gold spiked by 242.0035 manat or $142.35 (8.6 percent), silver grew by 16.0803 manat or $9.46 (50.9 percent), platinum surged by 508.8695 manat or $299.33 (31 percent), and palladium fell by 367.3785 manat or $216.1 (8.1 percent).

Date:

Gold

(XAU)

Silver

(XAG)

Platinum

(XPT)

Palladium

(XPD)

Feb.25, 2021

3,056.651

47.6795

2,151.4775

4,149.037

Feb.24, 2021

3,074.7815

47.1186

2,126.717

4,011.932

Jan.25, 2021

3,153.1855

43.5271

1,875.355

4,003.823

Feb.25, 2020

2,814.6475

31.5992

1,642.608

4,516.4155

Change in a day

in man.

-18.1305

0.5609

24.7605

137.105

in %

-0.59

1.19

1.16

3.42

Change in a month

in man.

-96.5345

4.1524

276.1225

145.214

in %

-3.1

9.5

14.7

3.6

Change in a year

in man.

242.0035

16.0803

508.8695

-367.3785

in %

8.6

50.9

31

-8.1

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/203757.html

Print version

Views: 13

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also