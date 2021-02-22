Azerbaijan raises gasoline production

By Trend





The total volume of production of petroleum products in Azerbaijan decreased by 20.4 percent in January 2021 compared to January 2020, amounting to 268.5 million manat ($157.9 million), Trend reports with reference to the State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee, the production of gasoline for use in the petrochemical industry increased by 69.3 percent, the production of diesel fuel decreased by 6.8 percent, motor gasoline - by 29.3 percent, kerosene - by 45.8 percent, lubricants - by 39.0 percent, petroleum bitumen - by 61.2 percent and fuel oil - by 85 percent.

“Chemical and pharmaceutical products, rubber and plastic products worth 117.3 million manat ($69 million) were produced in the country during Jan. 2021. The volume of production of pharmaceutical products increased by 10.4 times, rubber and plastic products - by 97 percent, and in chemicals - by 14.3 percent,” the committee’s report said.

“Of the main chemical products, production of polyethylene increased by 45.5 percent, ethylene - by 39.8 percent, and propylene - by 25.9 percent. The production of fittings for plastic pipes, tubes and hoses made of rubber and plastic increased by 7.6 times. Meanwhile, the production of polyethylene pipes, tubes, hoses, handles increased by 86.5 percent over the year,” reads the report.