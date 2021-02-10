Innovations in Azerbaijani public administration to simplify state control

By Trend





The creation of the "Information System of State Control" will give an impetus to an increase in the effectiveness of the administrative reforms which are carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as strengthen the state control, Joshgun Jafarov, analyst at the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said, Trend reports.

“The control over the efficiency of work which is carried out within the project and program management is one of the main factors that should be paid attention to during the implementation process,” Jafarov added.

“Amid the modern challenges, simplification of the control process in public administration and the introduction of technological innovations in the implementation of state control are of particular importance,” analyst added.

Jafarov stressed that the state control information system, consisting of eight different subsystems, will allow coordinating management and control processes based on the principles of efficiency, ease of use and flexibility, as well as ensuring the implementation of the control process on a modular basis.

"The 'Tasks' subsystem includes processing and evaluation of information on the status of tasks, the 'Key performance indicators sybsystem envisages an assessment of the activity of local executive bodies based on key performance indicators, which will play an important role in creating a competitive environment between local executive bodies, improving quality and efficiency of work, as well as timely implementation of activity in accordance with decrees, orders and instructions,” Jafarov said.

“Summary reports on all subsystems will be received through the reporting subsystem,” he said. “This, in turn, will create conditions for determining the overall effectiveness of various state structures."

Moreover, the analyst stressed that e-information systems facilitate document management and other business operations on a digital basis.

"Carrying out all operations in the information system through an e-signature is essential for ensuring information security," Jafarov added.

“The e-information systems will play an important role in project and software management,” Jafarov said.

“These systems open up a new approach to solving problems and constraints through e-monitoring of project and program implementation, achieving development goals and tracking results, and making preventive alerts of deficiencies and gaps,” analyst said. “The creation of such e-systems also provides the access to a centralized database that provides users with instant access to the data."

“The creation of such a system of state control will ensure the efficiency and coordination of state control by expanding the use of modern technologies in public administration,” analyst added.