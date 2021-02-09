Azerbaijan may extend period of suspension of inspections in field of entrepreneurship

By Trend





Azerbaijan may extend the period of suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship, Trend reports on Feb. 9 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

In this regard, it is proposed to change the law "On the suspension of inspections in the field of entrepreneurship".

In accordance with the changes, it is proposed to suspend inspections carried out in the field of entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan until January 1, 2022.

Previously, this deadline was determined until January 21, 2021.