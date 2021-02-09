Amount of 2020 state budget allocations to Azerbaijani TV channels revealed

By Trend





The amount of funds allocated for Azerbaijani TV channels in 2020 has been announced, Trend reports on Feb.8 referring to the report of the National Council for Television and Radio (NTRC).

According to the report, in pursuance of Azerbaijani president’s order ‘On the allocation of extra financial resources to press’ dated July 22, 2020, by the decision of the NTRC dated August 12, 2020, out of 3 million manat ($1.76 million) allocated by the NTRC from the 2020 state budget of the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan, funds were allocated for 500,000 manat ($294,120) to the following private nationwide television and radio broadcasting companies:

1. Lider TV and Radio Azerbaijan LLC,

2. Khazar TV LLC,

3. ‘Azad Azerbaycan’ independent TV and Radio company,

4. ARB 24 LLC,

5. Space Independent Television and Radio LLC,

6. Real Analytic Information Center LLC.