Azerbaijan to build floating solar power plant

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will build a floating solar power plant with a total capacity of 100 kW on Boyukshor Lake near capital Baku, the Energy Ministry’s press service has reported.

The first meeting on the launch of the pilot project for the plant construction was held on February 5 between the Azerbaijan Energy Ministry and the Gamma Solutions company, the winner of the tender for the project.

During the meeting, the company presented the working principles related to the project, the staff mobilized, project’s schedule and discussed the upcoming work.

It should be noted that Gamma Solutions was selected through the tender for the engineering, procurement, construction, two years of operation and maintenance of the floating solar station.

Along with international companies, local companies took part in the tender.

The procurement was carried out by the consultant company EGO-NIXUS, and as a result of the proposals’ evaluation, the international company Gamma Solutions was declared the winner of the tender, and a contract was signed with the company.

The construction of the plant is planned to be carried out in cooperation with local companies.

It should be noted that the project is implemented within the framework of the regional project “Development of Floating Solar Energy Systems”, covering Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, implemented under the Knowledge and Support Technical Assistance Program of the Asian Development Bank.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Energy Ministry, Tamiz Shahar OJSC, Asian Development Bank and the consultant company.