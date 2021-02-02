Azerbaijan increases excise rates on several goods

By Trend





Excise rates on several goods in Azerbaijan were proposed to be increased in the amendments to the Tax Code, discussed at a plenary meeting of the country’s parliament held on Feb.1, Trend reports.

The amendments offered to increase the excise rates on 1,000 cigarillos (thin cigars) from 31 manat ($18.2) to 43 manat ($25.3), on 1,000 units of tobacco and tobacco substitutes - from 31 manat to 35 manat ($20.6), and on liquid for electronic cigarettes - from 20 manat ($11.7) to 220 manat ($129.4) per liter.

The amendment was adopted by vote on first reading.