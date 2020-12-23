Azerbaijani banks write off Karabakh war martyrs' loans

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Under President Ilham Aliyev's relevant instructions, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the Azerbaijan Banks Association have written off the main debt and interest on 1,503 loans of 830 martyrs, included in the Defence Ministry's official list.

Some 286 loans of the martyrs' family members, 1,323 loans of the wounded servicemen, 15 Azerbaijani civilians killed and 9 civilians severely wounded during Armenia’s aggression were fully written off.

The non-bank credit organizations also completely wrote off the loans of the specified groups of citizens.

The issue of writing off the debentures of martyrs in the banks which are being liquidated will be discussed by the Board of Trustees of the Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund in the coming days.

Earlier, Azerbaijani banks decided to fully write off the debts on consumer loans and the interest accrued on them of the servicemen who were martyred while fighting against Armenian troops to liberate Azerbaijani lands from occupation.

The CBA has been closely cooperating with the country's certain structures since the beginning of intense hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh to provide prompt insurance payments to the heirs of the Azerbaijani military servicemen who got martyred or received wounds of varying severity.

The CBA named the Justice Ministry, the Labor and Social Protection Ministry, and the Defence Ministry among the state agencies that it is cooperating over the issue in question.

A working group has been set up at the CBA for comprehensive and consistent management of the process.

“Given a rise in the number of requests from the heirs of the martyred servicemen to receive insurance payments, the internal management potential of the Azersigorta State Insurance Company has been increased. As of December 18, 2020, Azersigorta carried out insurance payments to 4,138 persons. Of these, 751 people are the heirs of martyrs, and 3,387 are the wounded," the CBA statement said.

All families of martyrs are directly contacted with the help of the Azersigorta branch network, covering all districts. They are provided with consulting and other related support services over obtaining insurance payments and necessary documents.

In a report posted on its official website on December 22, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that 2,802 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by December 21.

The Patriotic War of Azerbaijan lasted from September 27 to November 9, 2020 and ended with the liberation of its occupied territories from the Armenian armed forces.