Azerbaijani, Russian PMs mull railway development in South Caucasus

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and his Russian counterpart Mikhail MIshustin have discussed prospects of developing railway infrastructure in the South Caucasus.

During the phone conversation on November 18, the parties exchanged views on trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. The two men also focused on the prospects of bilateral relations in various spheres.

Additionally, the prime ministers discussed the current aspects of progress in trade and economic cooperation and paid special attention to the implementation of joint projects in the spheres of industry, agricultural machinery, pharmaceuticals and other areas.

Russia was Azerbaijan's third-largest trade partner, as well as the first largest trade partner among the CIS countries, with a trade turnover of $2.1 billion, during the first ten months of the year. Exports to Russia amounted to $565.5 million, while imports to $1.6 billion.