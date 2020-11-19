AZAL urges passengers to buy tickets for Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route only via its call center

Following the announcement of the resumption of domestic flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, various messages of the sale of air tickets in this direction appeared on social networks.

The National Air Carrier of Azerbaijan (“AZAL”) has urged passengers to purchase tickets for this route only through the Airline's call center, not to be scammed.

AZAL kindly reminds its passengers that the sale of air tickets on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route is to be carried out in a sequenced manner. You can sign up for the waiting list in two ways - through the feedback form or through the WhatsApp messenger:

- For Baku-Nakhivan flights: - https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000853919 (WhatsApp: +99455 204 65 54)

- For Nakhchivan-Baku flights: - https://help.azal.az/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000886220 (WhatsApp: +994 60 487 30 11)

When applying, passengers will be required to send scanned copies of their IDs, as well as their contact numbers to receive feedback.