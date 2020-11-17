Azerbaijani, OIC Youth Forum officials eye economic potential of liberated lands

By Azernews





Rich economic and investment potential of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation was discussed during the meeting between Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and President of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Youth Forum Taha Ayhan on November 16.

Orkhan Mammadov briefed participants of the meeting about the damage caused to businesses as a result of Armenia’s military provocation and the work done to eliminate this damage on orders from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Moreover, it was noted that the agency attaches great importance to cooperation with various countries and organizations in the field of small and medium business, with the participation of OIC Youth Forum partners in the implementation of projects in Azerbaijan, especially in the liberated territories in the fields of agriculture, tourism, social entrepreneurship etc. In addition, the meeting focused on the exchange of experience on startups, the implementation of joint information events, training sessions and programs to stimulate entrepreneurial thinking among the youth, the organization of mutual visits and business forums with the participation.

Additionally, an agreement was reached to hold a joint event to present investment opportunities in the liberated territories to foreign investors and promote business activity.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established under the Azerbaijani presidential decree dated December 28, 2017.

As a legal entity under the Ministry of Economy, the agency is authorized to support the development of small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the country by providing SMBs with a number of services as well as ensuring coordination and regulation of services rendered by government entities to SMBs.

The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum is an international, non-commercial, non-partisan organization uniting leading umbrella youth organizations from the Member-States of the Organization of Islamic-Cooperation as well as international youth organizations, operating in the OIC region and youth organizations representing significant Muslim minorities worldwide.

The Forum was established in Baku, Azerbaijan on December 2004; and granted with the status of an affiliated institution to the OIC.