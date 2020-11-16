Economic potential of Azerbaijani liberated lands to be displayed at int'l expo

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The economic and investment potential of Azerbaijan's liberated territories will be demonstrated at MUSIAD Expo 2020, to be held in Istanbul on November 18-21, Small and Medium Business Development Agency reported on November 16.

It should be noted that Expo is organized by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association of Turkey.

Azerbaijan will be presented at the international exhibition with a stand “Karabakh is Azerbaijan”, the design of which is made in the form of Yukhary Govhar Agha Mosque located in the Shusha city.

Through the participation in the exhibition, it is aimed to inform Turkish and foreign investors about the rich underground and surface resources, minerals, tourism potential and cultural heritage of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, and to attract foreign investors to extensive restoration and construction work to be carried out and to open businesses in these areas.

Moreover, it was noted that photo and video materials reflecting the cultural heritage, economic and investment opportunities of the liberated territories, information about the country’s industrial potential and competitive products will be presented at the “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” stand.

The MUSIAD Expo 2020 will showcase products of companies from more than 80 countries. In addition, a number of events will be organized at the exhibition, including an international business forum, bilateral meetings of businessmen, etc.



