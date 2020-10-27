AZPROMO appeals to int’s organizations amid Armenian provocation

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Foundation under the Ministry of Economy (AZPROMO) has appealed to international organizations and companies with which it cooperates amid Armenian policy of aggression against Azerbaijan.

The appeal states that as a result of Armenia’s aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan, the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent regions of Azerbaijan, and the beginning of further provocations starting from September 27, many civilians, including children were killed and wounded.

It was stated that such results of Armenian terrorism is a crime against humanity.

Moreover, the appeal states that today, Azerbaijani Army is making history by liberating Azerbaijani lands from Armenian armed forces and terrorists.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Starting from September 27, Armenia launched a missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Additionally, Armenia targeted Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Novorossiysk pipelines and Oghuz- Gabala-Baku water pipeline.

As a result of continued shelling of Azerbaijan civilian population and densely populated areas by Armenian armed forces, 65 civilians have been killed and 297 others have been injured since the outbreak of large-scale hostilities on September 27. Among the civilians are ten children. In addition, 2,243 houses and 90 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 402 civilian facilities were severely damaged.