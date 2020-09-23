New tourist complex opens in Astara

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

A new tourist complex has been opened in Azerbaijan’s southern Astara region as part of the measures to develop tourism in the country in the post pandemic period, the Ministry of Economy has reported.

The complex will make a significant contribution to the development of the region, creation of new jobs and employment in the region, as well as business development.

Chairman of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orhan Mammadov, Chairman of the State Agency for Tourism Fuad Nagiyev and Head of Astara Region Information Agency Gazanfar Agayev familiarized themselves with the activities of the tourist complex and other projects to be implemented there.

The tourism center has been opened with the funding of The Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Economy Ministry. It consists of a four-storey hotel, a fitness center, a complex for equestrian sports, carting, a restaurant, a children's entertainment center and beaches. Over 60 new jobs were created here.

It should be noted that The Small and Medium Business Development Agency supports the tourist complex in the process of obtaining an investment promotion document.

In the meantime, with the support of the Agency, entrepreneurs from Lankaran and Gabala regions began producing lavender tea. Lavender tea is produced at the "Green Tea" farm in Lankaran from products collected at the lavender farm in Gabala. It is expected that in the coming days, lavender tea will be available for sale.







