Azerbaijan Insurers Association to study experience of foreign countries

By Trend





Closer cooperation of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (AIA) with the Russian Union of Motor Insurers (RAMI) can expand the opportunities of the markets of the two countries, Chairman of the AIA supervisory board, Azer Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark at an event dedicated to the new concept of the activities of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association and the function of a new approach to the insurance of the participants of the insurance market amid changing customer behavior following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2019, representatives of the Russian Union of Motor Insurers visited Azerbaijan. They were sharing their experience of reforms carried out in this area in Russia,” Aliyev said.

The chairman noted that the ASA's priority is also to study the experience of the Baltic countries, the Turkish market, and other countries.

“One of the main objectives of insurers is to adequately work in the conditions of changing customer behavior, as well as meeting all the necessary market needs, studying foreign experience in this direction will give an unambiguously positive result,” he added.