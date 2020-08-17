18 sub-artesian wells to be drilled in Sheki in 2020

By Azernews





Azerbaijani Melioration and Water Industry OJSC will drill 18 sub-artesian wells in Sheki in 2020 as part of measures to tackle the country's water shortage problem.

The drilling is planned in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President “On measures for design and drilling of sub-artesian wells to meet the needs of arable land and drinking water in Sheki” from February 6, 2020.

Head of Sheki sub-artesian wells operation department Sabir Ahmedov told local media that, in accordance with the order, drilling of 5 sub-artesian wells was already completed in Birinci Bilecik, Bash Goynuk, Aydinbulaq, Ibrahimkend and Dashbulaq villages of the region and preparation for installation of electrical equipment is underway.

Moreover, a new sub-artesian well has been drilled in Dashbuz village in the region. Two more sub-artesian wells will be drilled in the village.

Furthermore, new wells will be drilled soon in other villages. It is expected that all these wells will be put into operation by late 2020.

As a result of the commissioning of the new sub-artesian wells, irrigation water supply to arable lands and farmlands used for planting greenery in 15 settlements with the population of over 116,00 people will be improved, and the population’s need for drinking water will be met.

Earlier it was reported that the drinking water supply and sewage system of western Gazakh region was being reconstructed. The project aims to improve access to water and sanitation services for 26,000 people in the region. In addition, the project envisages supply of drinking water to Agkoynak, Garapapag, Huseynbeyli and Dag Qasaman villages of Gazakh and Agstafa regions in the future. Overall, 45,000 residents will benefit from the project.

Seven of the 12 sub-artesian wells to be drilled in Agstafa region, will provide Gazakh region and surrounding villages with sustainable drinking water. A 4-kilometre section of a 9-kilometre main water pipeline has been laid from the spring to Gazakh.

It should be noted that on July 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed the Order on additional measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources, the presidential website has reported.

The new order was signed in a bid to increase water resources in the country, to improve the supply of drinking water and irrigation water to consumers. In this regard, the president approved the "Action Plan for 2020-2022 on ensuring efficient use of water resources".

Likewise, on July Azersu OJSC started construction of new main water pipeline in Neftchala, where drinking water has been insufficient for many years.

On July 23, during the meeting dedicated to the water management situation, President Ilham Aliyev spoke about measures required to tackle the country's water problems.

Water reserves in Azerbaijan are estimated at 30.9 billion cubic meters, out of which 33 percent are local inland waters and 66 percent are transboundary rivers, meaning that access to fresh water requires large investments.