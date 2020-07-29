Azerbaijan repatriates 150 citizens from Georgia

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan repatriated 150 citizens from Tbilisi to Baku in special buses on June 29, local media reported with reference to the country's embassy in Georgia.

On July 28, repatriated citizens passed the coronavirus test in one of Tbilisi clinics, and all tests came out negative.

All citizens were taken to the border checkpoint «S?n?q körpü» by four special buses from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Georgia.

It should be noted that repatriated citizens will not be placed under quarantine in Azerbaijan, and will be given a permit for free movement for the day of their arrival.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

It should be noted that the Georgia-Azerbaijan border has been closed since March, and air communication between the two countries has been temporarily suspended due to COVID-19.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.



