TODAY.AZ / Business

Currency rates for July 28

28 July 2020 [12:32] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9945 manat respectively for July 28.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/195847.html

Print version

Views: 109

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also

Currencies

July 28, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9945

0.0047

0.082

0.0994

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2141

0.0014

0.047

0.0335

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0236

0

-0.0007

-0.0156

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.7116

0.0002

-0.0049

-0.1268

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3301

0.0052

0.0121

-0.1197

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1033

0.0007

0.0058

-0.0173

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1418

-0.0003

0.0009

-0.0018

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0762

0.0004

0.0047

0.002

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.221

0.0019

0.0135

-0.0232

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2428

0

0.0026

-0.0043

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.268

0.0007

0.0114

0.0142

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5524

-0.0013

-0.0039

-0.0312

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2193

0

0

0.0018

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0227

-0.0001

0.0003

-0.0019

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1858

0.0035

0.0751

0.0697

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0117

0

-0.0003

-0.0004

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1941

0.0006

0.0128

0.0142

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8447

-0.0081

0.0530

0.1292

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4977

-0.0017

0.0044

0.0159

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.272

0.0017

0.0259

-0.0195

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5534

0.0024

0.0292

-0.0305

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0041

0

-0.0001

-0.0003

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0219

-0.0001

-0.0007

-0.0024

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1122

-0.0012

0.0004

-0.0002

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4

0.0001

0.0028

-0.0126

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0772

0.0007

0.0028

-0.0121

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.1012

-0.0002

0.0029

0.0047

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1062

-0.0001

0.001

0.0036

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1863

-0.0008

0.011

-0.0096

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0167

0.0001

0

-0.003

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.454

0.0020

0.0251

0.0089

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0238

0.0001

-0.0006

-0.0031

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2327

0.0007

0.0117

-0.0098

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4532

-0.0001

0.0001

-0.0001

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3883

0.014

0.0431

0.0444