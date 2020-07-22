Azerbaijan Railways, McKinsey&Company developing corporate strategy

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan Railways signed a contract with McKinsey& Company, and started working on the development of the “Corporate Strategy of Azerbaijan Railway until 2030”, railway’s press service reported on July 21.

According to the company’s management, due to favorable geographical location of Azerbaijan, the role of the railway in international transport corridors passing through the country has increased. In addition a recent targeted steps lead to a positive impact on the transit potential of the country.

Moreover, according to the statement, it is important to increase the participation of all links of the transport chain in this process and cooperation with stakeholders in developing the relevant corridors.

During the videoconference, company presented the reviews and trends of development of world and regional railway sector, impact of COVID-19 pandemic on it, as well as the expected consequences of global and regional trends, in order to make the strategy more successful.

Earlier it was reported that, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy and McKinsey & Company signed an agreement to conduct a detailed diagnostics of the country’s gas supply system.

Under the agreement, the company will provide consulting services to the ministry, when preparing proposals for reforms in this area in order to improve the efficiency of the country’s gas supply system, taking into account best international practices, to ensure reliable satisfaction of consumers’ needs.

McKinsey & Company is management consulting firm, founded in 1926 that provides advice on strategic management to corporations, governments and other organizations.