Azerbaijan, UAE mull bilateral cooperation

By Azernews

By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov discussed bilateral cooperation and future relations with Sheik Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Foreign Minister of the UAE, the ministry’s press service reported on June 24.

During the telephone conversation, touching upon the bilateral friendship and cooperation ties, the ministers also held discussions on prospects of further development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE in various fields.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on the latest situation with the global pandemic and the measures taken by the two countries to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as reaffirmed the importance of mutual support and international solidarity in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

In this regard, Mammadyarov highly appreciated the aid provided by the UAE to Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus.

The ministers also agreed to maintain mutual support within different international organizations.

It should be noted that earlier, on June 21, The United Arab Emirates sent an aeroplane with 11 tons of medical supplies to Azerbaijan to support the country's efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. The aid will help about 11,000 health workers who work in this direction.