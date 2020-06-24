TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani currency rates for June 24

24 June 2020 [12:23] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 manat and 1.9234 manat respectively for June 24.

Currencies

June 24, 2020

Daily difference

Monthly difference

Annual difference

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

0

0

0

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9234

0.0088

0.0654

-0.0104

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.1801

0.0055

0.068

-0.0023

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0243

0

-0.0007

-0.0154

100 Belarus rubles

1 BYN

0.7179

0.0019

0.0057

-0.1139

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.3298

0.0064

0.0236

-0.115

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

0

0

0

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.0988

0.0008

0.0026

-0.02

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1416

0.0012

0.0043

-0.0053

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0723

0.0005

0.0039

-0.0032

1 Chilean peso

100 CLP

0.2077

-0.0005

-0.004

-0.0408

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2405

0.0003

0.0018

-0.0068

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2581

0.0013

0.009

-0.0009

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.5564

-0.0005

0.0237

-0.0563

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2194

0

0.0002

0.0018

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0225

0.0001

0.0001

-0.0019

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1273

0.0078

0.0512

-0.0403

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.012

0

0.0004

0

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.004

0

0

0

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1834

0.0019

0.0072

0.0015

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.8002

0.0061

0.0501

0.0608

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4968

0.0022

0.0143

0.0262

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2544

-0.0007

0.0405

-0.0342

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5276

0.0063

0.0233

-0.0736

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0042

0

0.0001

-0.0003

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0227

0.0001

0.0001

-0.0009

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1127

-0.0003

0.0007

-0.0005

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.3978

0.0005

0.008

-0.0123

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0761

0.0005

0.0022

-0.0129

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.098

-0.0002

0.0019

0.0047

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.1051

0

-0.0022

0.0032

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.179

0.002

0.0096

-0.0213

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0167

0

-0.0001

-0.0032

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4327

0.0017

0.0213

-0.0219

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0247

0.0001

0.0009

-0.0022

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2249

0.0057

0.0286

-0.0304

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4531

0

0.0005

-0.0002

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3438

0.0031

