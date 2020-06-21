Azerbaijan, India to organize ICT business missions

By Trend





The main topic of current discussion between Azerbaijani and Indian entrepreneurs within bilateral cooperation is the creation of a digital platform, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) Ilhama Abdullayeva told Trend.

She said that a plan is being developed to create a digital platform on which the agricultural products, pharmaceuticals, consulting, IT and other services within cooperation between Indian and Azerbaijani companies can be listed.

"The creation of a digital platform will play an important role in the activities of entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan and India. During the COVID-19 pandemic, business contacts with Indian partners are conducted online," noted the spokesperson.

Abdullaeva added that the issue of organizing business missions and exhibitions during the post-pandemic is also being discussed.

She emphasized that Azerbaijan and India have great potential for cooperation in many areas, and in particular, in the fields of tourism, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, services, consulting, and IT, adding that the countries need to develop a roadmap for cooperation in the post-pandemic period.

The National Confederation of Organizations of Entrepreneurs (Employers’) of Azerbaijan was established in Baku on March 5, 1999. It unites over 1,000 business entities, including 35 associations and socio-economic unions.