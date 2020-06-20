TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 12-19)

20 June 2020 [13:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 8

1.7

June 15

-

June 9

1.7

June 16

1.7

June 10

1.7

June 17

1.7

June 11

1.7

June 18

1.7

June 12

1.7

June 19

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.061 manat (0.3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9192 manat (growth by 0.2 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 8

1.9190

June 15

-

June 9

1.9187

June 16

1.9267

June 10

1.9282

June 17

1.9161

June 11

1.9297

June 18

1.9134

June 12

1.9206

June 19

1.9206

Average weekly

1.9232

Average weekly

1.9192

The official rate of the manat against the ruble rose by 0.0003 manat (1.2 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0244 manat (up 1.3 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 8

0.0249

June 15

-

June 9

0.0249

June 16

0.0245

June 10

0.0248

June 17

0.0244

June 11

0.0247

June 18

0.0244

June 12

0.0242

June 19

0.0242

Average weekly

0.0247

Average weekly

0.0242

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira rose by 0.0012 manat (0.5 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2485 manat (up 0.8 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 8

0.2513

June 15

-

June 9

0.2508

June 16

0.2491

June 10

0.2505

June 17

0.2487

June 11

0.2508

June 18

0.2482

June 12

0.2487

June 19

02479

Average weekly

0.2504

Average weekly

0.2485


