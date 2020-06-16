TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani President, Microsoft representatives hold video conference [PHOTO]

16 June 2020 [14:53] - TODAY.AZ

A video conference initiated by Microsoft has been held between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the company’s Vice-President Philippe Rogge, Head of Corporate, External and Legal Affairs in Central and Eastern Europe Nanna-Louise Linde, and other representatives of Microsoft,  Azerbaijani presidential press-service reported on June 16.

Presidential Aide Shahmar Movsumov and Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade also participated in the videoconference on behalf of Azerbaijan.







