Azerbaijan Railways' subsidiary starts aluminum transportation from Kazakhstan to Georgia

By Trend





The subsidiary of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, ADY Express LLC, jointly with partners from Georgia and Kazakhstan, has started to transport aluminum by transit from Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar city to the Georgian port of Poti, Trend reports citing ADY Express.

The cargo with aluminum belongs to the Kazakhstan Electrolytic Plant JSC.

Aluminum, loaded under supervision of the ADY Express operator company in covered wagons at the Pavlodar-Yuzhny station, has sent to the port of Kuryk (Kazakhstan), from there to the port of Alat (Azerbaijan), and then to the Poti port.

Having passed 4,186 km, the freight cars reached their destination. The transit of wagons takes 10-14 days, depending on weather conditions.

Up to now, 21,488 tons of aluminum in 326 wagons have already been delivered from Kazakhstan to Poti port, and another 13,585 tons of this cargo in 209 wagons are planned to be sent in the near future.

Thus, the rich infrastructure created in the transport sector of Azerbaijan and expanded because of that logistics capabilities, make it possible for large cargo owners to deliver goods by transit through the country. Azerbaijan’s transport and logistics capabilities, high potential, as well as the profitability of cargo transportation from the country are conducive to increasing cargo transportation volumes